SPONSOR | Canada's largest gun show arrives in Mississauga this week!

This Friday, Canada's largest gun show arrives at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario!

Will you be there?

From September 6-8, 2024, you can see firearms industry leaders and top manufacturers and distributors from Canada, the USA, and Europe, and check out all their latest products, training, and insights.

The event will showcase the best in tactical and competitive shooting disciplines.

SPONSOR @TACCOMCanada | 🎯Don’t miss #TACCOM2024, Canada's biggest gun show, from Sept 6-8 at The International Centre, in Mississauga!



Explore 100K sq ft of the latest tactical gear and shooting products and enjoy "cash and carry" deals on firearms and ammo!



🇨🇦Tickets:… pic.twitter.com/EdPdD526yh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2024

A new feature this year are the "cash and carry" deals on firearms and ammunition, allowing visitors to purchase those products directly at the show, provided they have a valid PAL (Possession and Acquisition Licence).

Last year's event drew over 14,500 guests, and with all major brands represented, TACCOM 2024 promises to be even bigger!

Don't miss out!

Visit www.TACCOMCanada.com for tickets.