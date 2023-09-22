Thousands march in Surrey to call for an end to BC’s controversial sexual orientation curriculum in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

Surrey, BC, saw upwards of 2000 people participate in a nation-wide 1 Million March 4 Children on Wednesday.

Over one thousand showed up for the @CityofSurrey BC’s #millionmarch4kids.



See what’s happening Canada wide for this protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n

Video credit: @SusanEinarsson pic.twitter.com/ItVQrWZkUO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

The parental rights protest, organized by a Muslim led group called Hands off our Kids, attracted a diverse group of citizens from all faiths and backgrounds to the city’s Bear Creek Park.

Those who gathered were united in concerns over things like gender confusion, sex activism and sexually explicit books, all of which have become commonplace in many B.C. schools largely due to the province's sexual orientation curriculum called SOGI 1-2-3.

“In our schools there is an agenda to indoctrinate our children, tell them that they are gender fluid, that they can change their gender,” said Amrit Birring, the leader of Freedom Party of BC.

Birring and his party have been staunch critics of the controversial curriculum and have even hosted protests against it the past. But support for finding a better way than SOGI 1-2-3 and an ending to the sexual indoctrination in schools reached unprecedented levels in his community this time around.

“The kids belong to parents, not the government.”



BC Freedom Party leader Amrit Birring takes an interview after leading Surrey BC’s 1 million March 4 Children today.



Find cross Canada coverage of today’s marches and counter protests at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/lqOVsbpyu3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 21, 2023

Protesters marched down King George highway to gather at BC Minister of Education, Rachna Singh’s office, where they came face to face with a much smaller group of counter protesters who had preemptively chosen to “take up the space” of where the parental rights protest had planned to hear speeches.

LEAKED MEETING: Union organizers plot how to protest against parental rights rally



FULL STORY: https://t.co/okDpN3ifgg



Sign our petition and send a pre-written email to your education minister! https://t.co/ggujWnzFYU pic.twitter.com/iLRSqqd0M2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2023

RCMP created a barrier in between the protesters who mostly consisted of LGBTQ+ activist reps and members of the Surrey Teachers Association and The BC Teachers’ Federation.

Both unions had publicly come out ahead of the protests days earlier to condemn them as hateful.

The Surrey Teachers Association went as far as to label 1 Million March 4 Children participants as members of a hate group and pressured teachers to cloak themselves in Pride colours the day of the march as a symbol of their allegiance to LGBTQ+ people.

A face off between families participating in Surrey BC’s #1MillionMarch4Chidren and union reps with the @bctf & the @SurreyTeachers Associatinis still taking place outside of Minister @RachnaSinghNDP

office.



More on the march at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/mLsPvC3zVc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

Watch out for the full report today at StopClassroomGrooming.com to see more of what went down in Surrey and hear protesters on both sides of the literal fence talk about why they came out to protest and counter protest that day.

