Thousands of Alberta protesters risk $1,200 fines to March For Freedom in downtown Calgary

Saturday, thousands of Calgarians took to the streets to protest mandatory masks, targeted measures limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings in Alberta, and restrictions on the number of people allowed in restaurants and retail spaces as part of the Alberta government’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 case counts.

Currently, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Indoor gatherings are capped at those who share a household.

The “March For Freedom” met at Calgary’s City Hall plaza at 1:00 p.m. and wound through the city’s downtown core before convening back on the square for speeches.

Speakers included John Carpay, of the Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms, and Artur Pawlowski, the Street Church pastor who was fined once again for breaking the 10 person limit on outdoor gatherings to feed and minister to downtown Calgary’s homeless population.

The weekly protest has grown in numbers and, as a result, has drawn the ire of Premier Jason Kenney and the attention of the Calgary police. After the November 29 protest, police issued six fines to organizers and attendees for violating public health orders.

Rebel News was on hand to ask the marchers why they would risk a $1,200 fine to be on the plaza.