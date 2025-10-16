Three Canadian airports face pro-Hamas cyberattacks

Pro-Hamas messages criticizing Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump were briefly broadcast on flight information screens and public-address systems at three Canadian and two U.S. airports due to a hack.

Transport Canada reported that airports in Windsor, Kelowna, and Victoria were affected by a cyberattack on Tuesday. The federal regulator is collaborating with police to assess safety impacts and prevent future incidents.

Police in Victoria, Kelowna, and Windsor did not comment on cybersecurity breach investigations, according to the Globe and Mail. Windsor police directed inquiries to the RCMP, who did not immediately respond.

Last week, a Trump-brokered ceasefire led to the return of 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Netanyahu's government.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was the target of a disturbing cyberattack Tuesday evening, when its public-address and terminal-display system was hijacked to broadcast propaganda supporting Hamas.



READ MORE: https://t.co/28S5POqoVJ pic.twitter.com/C3Zp9z7FiP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 16, 2025

Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar confirmed a cyberattack exploited third-party cloud software used for screens and announcements, the same vulnerability that affected other Canadian and U.S. airports.

Victoria Airport staff shut down their cloud-based system after messages began broadcasting. Windsor International Airport officials declined to comment.

Two domestic flights in Kelowna were delayed, but the airport's IT expert shut down the system within minutes of the 5:15 p.m. attack. Samaddar stated the non-specific threat did not target aviation, so operations were not jeopardized.

Victoria Airport President and CEO Mark Galvin, in correspondence with the Epoch Times, confirmed his team quickly removed the images and shut off the PA announcement. Operations returned to normal shortly thereafter and have continued without incident.

EXCLUSIVE



Listen to the audio that was blaring at the Kelowna airport.



This was a hack.



From a Pro-Hamas group.



Designed to drive fear into the hearts of Canadians.



We must make an example out of these criminal(s).



NEVER AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/CvjNUoZfoH — Mario Zelaya (@mario4thenorth) October 15, 2025

Canadian public institutions are attractive targets for cybercriminals. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security's 2025-26 forecast suggests state-sponsored cyberthreat actors are likely targeting critical infrastructure in Canada and its allies for future attacks.

After assessments, the Kelowna airport, RCMP, and Transport Canada deemed the message not a "direct threat." An investigation with Transport Canada and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is ongoing to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.

Samaddar confirmed social media images showed screens displaying: "Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably. You are a pig, Donald Trump." Crude doctored images of militants and Netanyahu were photoshopped around the red text.

Mutariff Siberislam (CyberIslam) claimed responsibility for the hack.