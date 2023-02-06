Tickets are going fast! Come see 'Trudeau on Trial' in Calgary

Space is limited and seats are filling quickly — get your tickets before they're sold out.

You're invited to the world premiere of our latest documentary, Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, with trucker lawyers and Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

Trudeau thought he could get away with his abuse of peaceful protesters in the nation's capital thanks to his enablers in the mainstream media, but Rebel News has created a comprehensive account of what Trudeau did to Canadians and the rules he ignored to do it to make sure he never does it again.

Rebel News sifted through six weeks of testimony and evidence submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission and conducted interviews with lawyers and key participants to create this reckoning of Trudeau's tyrannical crackdown on anti-mandate dissidents in Ottawa last February.

The in-person screening of the movie takes place February 16 at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary at 7 p.m. MT and includes a special Q&A with convoy lawyers Eva Chipiuk and Keith Wilson and our talented in-house documentary filmmaker Kian Simone. Political prisoner and convoy organizer Tamara Lich will be in attendance to watch the movie for the first time.

Get your tickets today at www.TrudeauOnTrial.com, but hurry because they are going fast — and check back at www.TrudeauOnTrial.com for new screening announcements.

