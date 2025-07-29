Tommy Robinson is attacked on the train — but defends himself

Tommy Robinson was attacked last night and he needs our help. But I can’t do it alone. Yesterday Tommy was walking alone in a large train station in London when he was threatened with violence by a belligerent man, who was drunk.

Tommy repeatedly warned him to back off, but instead, the man advanced. Tommy responded in self-defence and the man fell to the ground. St. Pancras station is completely covered with surveillance cameras, and unless police delete that footage, it will clearly show the man besetting and threatening Tommy. It was 100% self defence.

A lot of people are victims of crime in London, especially in their subway system. Even Donald Trump mentioned London’s decay yesterday in his visit to the UK. There were 940,000 crimes reported in London last year alone — and of course, many people don’t even bother calling police anymore. Tommy is more alert than most people because he regularly gets threatened by people who disagree with him.

I see that the regime media are reporting that Tommy has fled the jurisdiction, but that’s not true. It is true that Tommy later left the UK, but it was for pre-scheduled meetings, including international media interviews. He’s not fleeing, he already reported the incident to the police, and he has never in his life tried to evade authorities.

You’ll remember, just last year he voluntarily flew from Spain to London, to present himself to the court, even though he knew he would be sent to jail. Tommy doesn’t run — not from thugs at the train station, or from police trying to stitch him up.

I’ve spoken with Tommy and with Tommy’s criminal lawyers and I’ve offered to crowdfund this latest legal battle — which is nothing more and nothing less than self-defence against a London hoodlum. I don’t have an estimate of how much this is going to cost — I guess it depends on how badly the government wants to go after Tommy.

He was the victim of the crime here, in Sadiq Khan's dangerous city. Unlike 940,000 other Londoners, he managed to save himself. Now it's up to you and me to save him from the UK's two-tier justice system.

I’ve travelled with Tommy around the UK before. 90% of people he meets want a selfie. But once in a while some thug thinks he’ll take a crack at Tommy. That’s what happened here — and luckily, Tommy was able to defend himself. When police review the surveillance video, they’ll see that it was self-defence.

But I fear that they'll prosecute Tommy no matter what, just to keep him on the back foot, keep him in jeopardy, and keep burning up his time and money.