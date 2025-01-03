Tommy Robinson rips U.K. government over 'mental torture' and 'financial terrorism' during incarceration

It has now been more than 60 days since Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for publishing his documentary Silenced, which has garnered 148 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Several public figures, including Elon Musk, Dutch politician Geert Wilders, and U.S. commentator Alex Jones, have posted messages of support such as “FREE TOMMY” on X.

While in prison, Robinson is facing an additional charge under the Terrorism Act. This charge, widely criticized as baseless, is being used to subject him to questioning and phone searches without a warrant — powers granted under the Act that he is legally unable to refuse.

On January 3, Robinson spoke on the phone from prison, where he is currently held in solitary confinement:

I'm on my way to 2025, but I'm entering my third month of solitary confinement within Woodhill Prison. After 42 days, they had to go to the government for approval to continue my isolation. So, whose decision is it? Because I know people get frustrated with the prison. It's not the prison. All decisions to do with me have nothing to do with the jail. They're coming from the government.

Robinson explained that he had to submit a written response regarding his isolation. In his letter, he stated: “This doesn’t have to happen.” However, 42 days later, the government allowed the isolation to continue.

At the start of his confinement, Robinson had a conversation with a psychiatrist about the potential effects of nine months in solitary. According to his comments, the psychiatrist warned him it would be “devastating” for his mental health.

Robinson mentioned that every two weeks, he meets with governors, mental health teams, psychiatrists, probation officers, and the Independent Monitoring Board. But he noted that after just two months of isolation, he is already beginning to feel its effects and expressed concern for his mental well-being.

“Why are you doing this? For playing a movie that was in the public interest?” he questioned.

The activist highlighted the stark difference in treatment he's received compared to other civil offenders. “As a civil offender, you go to an open prison, where you get a job outside, have a car, stay at home five days a month, and have town visits with your family,” Robinson said. “But for me, they shipped me to a maximum-security jail housing the worst Muslim gangs and jihadists in the country, then used that as a reason to put me in solitary confinement.”

He described this as “mental torture” that is “being inflicted on a journalist because he made a film.” But the saga does not end there. Robinson revealed a new development in his case.

“The Attorney General has now invoiced me,” he stated. “They sentenced me to 18 months, put me in solitary confinement, and now they’ve charged me £81,000.” Bureaucrats insist he must pay this by January 7. Robinson remains defiant, saying “Well, guess what? I’ll face another contempt of court case.”

He described the financial penalty as “financial terrorism,” calling it the “weaponization of the judiciary to destroy dissident voices.”

Beyond the financial impact, his physical and mental health are also at serious risk, noting the government's mental health experts are aware of the risks associated with isolation. “Will it break me?” he asked.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has taken up Robinson's cause. Through SaveTommy.com, funds are being raised to hire two solicitors and two barristers to help Robinson fight the legal he is currently facing.

“I’m grateful that Ezra Levant is going to be fighting this because he always taught me to fight everything,” he said during his call.

Robinson also expressed frustration over the lack of support from mainstream journalists and politicians during his time in prison.

“How many (mainstream) journalists have spoken up about this? How many politicians have defended my name? ZERO! We have to rely on leading figures from around the world,” he said.