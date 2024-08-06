WATCH: Tommy Robinson SPEAKS OUT amidst UK unrest

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

UK journalist and activist Tommy Robinson provided a grim perspective on the escalating civil unrest in England. Tommy, often vilified by mainstream media, shed light on the underlying causes and the widespread dissatisfaction among the British public.

He described the growing frustration over a two-tier policing system, which he argues has allowed Muslim gangs to operate with impunity for decades.

"For 30 years, Muslim gangs in every town and city with a Muslim community have had free reign to rape and torture young children," Tommy told me, citing government reports that highlight police inaction.

He described how this has fostered a sense of betrayal and anger among the British people.

The activist also criticised the response to recent riots, pointing out a stark contrast in how different groups are treated. He recounted how the police fled when confronted by rioters in Harrow Hill, contrasting it with their aggressive tactics against British protestors.

"When the British come out to protest, they’re met with riot shields and beaten with batons," he said, stressing the public's perception of bias.

My interview also touched on the controversial handling of terrorist threats. Tommy highlighted the disparity in responses to Muslim extremists and those labelled as "far-right".

"People don't believe the media anymore," he declared, reflecting the widespread mistrust in official narratives. Meanwhile the establishment continues to crack down on what it sees as "disinformation".

The ongoing unrest, Tommy warns, is a symptom of deeper societal issues, including a loss of national identity and safety concerns. He called for unity and a return to traditional values, urging the public to stand together against what he sees as the erosion of British culture.