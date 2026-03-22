Toronto Iranians celebrate Reza Shah while condemning regime support in Canada

On March 15, Iranian-Canadians gathered at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto to celebrate the birthday of Reza Shah I, the first Shah of the Pahlavi dynasty and widely regarded as the architect of modern Iran.

Iranians have gathered at Mel Lastman Square, Toronto, to celebrate the birthday of the first shah of the Pahlavi dynasty, Reza Shah Pahlavi. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/G4VD1xtKPN — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 15, 2026

Attendees described Reza Shah as a transformative figure who pulled Iran into modernity—building railways connecting the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf, establishing universities, developing infrastructure, and restoring pride in Iran’s ancient heritage. Many referred to him as the “father of modern Iran,” crediting him with laying the foundation for a unified and prosperous nation.

“He worked every moment from the day he became king,” one attendee told Rebel News. “We owe him our identity.”

Iranians celebrate the birthday of Reza Shah Pahlavi, the first shah of the Pahlavi dynasty, at Mel Lastman Square, Toronto. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/K9wokyqIKU — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 15, 2026

But the gathering wasn’t just about the past; it was about the future. Many expressed strong support for Reza Pahlavi, the grandson of Reza Shah I, whom they hope will lead Iran into a democratic transition following the fall of the current Islamic regime.

Supporters described Pahlavi as a committed and enduring figure who has spent decades advocating for freedom in Iran and expressed hope that he will soon return to Iran.

However, the celebratory tone quickly shifted when the discussion turned to Al-Quds Day, which was observed in Toronto just one day earlier.

The brave @LynneBr37562004 is the one who approached the mullah leading the Al Quds Day march yesterday, who boasted he was the one in the viral Pearson Airport clip, even though it’s pretty clear it was not him. pic.twitter.com/rOTqDya20Y — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 15, 2026

Several attendees warned of what they described as a growing alliance between leftist groups and Islamist ideologies, what the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, called the “unholy alliance of the red and the black,” the forces that led to the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Some called for stronger government intervention, including revoking the status of individuals who support the Islamic Republic or the IRGC, stating that Canada’s policy of multiculturalism, combined with fear of being labeled “Islamophobic,” has prevented action against extremist ideologies.

“You cannot feed a crocodile and expect it not to eat you,” organizer Bahman Aryamehr warned, cautioning that tolerating such movements could ultimately erode Canadian freedoms.

As chants calling for the end of the Islamic regime echoed through the square, attendees made one thing clear: their fight for a free Iran is far from over, and increasingly, they see that fight extending beyond Iran’s borders.