Toronto man faces charges for filming a police station

Chad Briand, a Toronto resident and Charter auditor, is entangled in a legal battle after filming outside a police station in February 2025.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a charity dedicated to defending constitutional rights, has stepped in to support him, highlighting the ongoing tension between individual freedoms and state overreach in Canada.

While peacefully recording on public property, Briand was approached, questioned and arrested by police. Initially charged with obstructing a peace officer under Section 129 of the Criminal Code, he faced an additional harassment charge in July 2025 for an alleged social media post about the arresting officer.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, can be viewed here.

Seeking help, Briand turned to TDF for assistance.

On August 18, TDF lawyers appeared in court, formally noted as his counsel. With a Crown pretrial looming, TDF is preparing to vigorously defend Briand’s Charter-protected rights.

“Filming in public, without engaging in unlawful activity, is not a crime,” said Adam Blake-Gallipeau, TDF’s senior litigation counsel. “We are committed to defending Mr. Briand’s Charter-protected rights and ensuring fair treatment under the law.”

Briand expressed gratitude, stating, “I’m thankful for TDF’s support as I fight these charges and stand up for my rights.”