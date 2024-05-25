Toronto Police give no answers after shots fired at Jewish school

A shooting occurred outside a Jewish elementary school in Toronto earlier today.

Two alleged suspects can be seen on security camera footage appearing to get out of their car and fire shots into Bais Chaya Mushka school.

🚨A Jewish girls school in Toronto was shot up by gunmen.



Police refused to say “Jewish” or “antisemitism” at their press conference.



The local MP, https://t.co/VPCEdgppqO, refused to visit the site.



Police ran away when I asked about antisemitism.



— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 26, 2024

Rebel News’ CEO Ezra Levant attended the police conference outside the school thereafter and asked the police if their inaction in enforcing trespass and mischief charges against pro-Hamas protestors had led to criminals feeling emboldened to act further.

The police refused to answer, saying that they were considering the possibility that this was a hate crime.

You're Trudeau's man.



You support his policies of condemning Israel at the UN, funding Hamas through UNRWA and supporting the sham prosecution of Israel at the ICC.



— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 25, 2024

Since the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, pro-Hamas sympathizers have taken over the streets and university campuses across Toronto and across Canada.

I wonder if it had been a Muslim school that was shot up, if CP24 would have worded it this way.



In fact, it was a Jewish school, though CP24 neglects to mention it. And the firearm wasn't just "discharged" aimlessly. The school itself was shot.



— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 25, 2024

Ezra pointed out on X that "In the entire press conference by Toronto police at the Jewish school that was attacked by gunmen, police never once used the words “Jewish”, “Jews” or “antisemitism”. How do you do that when talking about a shooting at a Jewish school?"