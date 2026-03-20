Toronto police officer SMASHES through gate at station — what happened?

While we try our best to back the blue — which is to say those honest and hardworking officers on the street as opposed to the politicized brass — the corruption scandals (plural) at the Toronto Police Service are making this prospect somewhat hard to achieve with every passing week.

Indeed, in light of Project South, in which several Toronto Police officers were charged with everything from theft and fraud to conspiracy to commit murder, Police Chief Myron Demkiw has promised more accountability and transparency moving forward.

The precise opposite appears to be the case.

Case in point: the police tried to cover up the illicit raid at 22 Division by the Professional Standards Unit in late February — until Rebel News broke this story. By way of background, a whistleblower had told Professional Standards that cops at this station were drinking on the job. No evidence was found. But get this: the Toronto Police Association alleges that Professional Standards violated the Charter rights of the 22 Division officers and even broke the law. We shall see how this story plays out in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the response from police headquarters? Silence…

Toronto Police Association fighting back after nighttime raid on officers, alcohol allegations



Professional Standards officers within the Toronto Police Service raided 22 Division on February 26 at 3 a.m.https://t.co/P3mDOJkfxR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2026

Here’s our latest example of a hush-hush fiasco in which we go from the disturbing to unintentionally funny.

Much to the chagrin of the brass, Rebel News obtained a video clip from Jay Bannister at Mad Lab Press. The video features two police SUVs in the driveway of 42 Division that leads to the station’s secure parking lot. A police officer – who we are told is a female rookie – activates the fortified steel gate to slide open and then returns to her cruiser. The first SUV enters the compound. The female officer proceeds to enter the compound, too – but alas, just one hitch: by this time, the gate has closed. Yet, inexplicably, the cruiser plows through it nevertheless.

But how did this happen? Was she so distracted by her phone or dashboard computer that she didn’t even notice the gate had closed?

And what are the consequences? Was this officer charged with careless driving, as any civilian would be? Will she receive demerit points on her driver’s licence and an uptick in her insurance? And is she on the hook for the estimated $25,000 replacement cost of the gate or does the ever-beleaguered taxpayer pick up the tab?

For that matter, was this accident even reported? If not, why not? Or is it still business as usual regarding the modus operandi of the police brass, which is to default to coverup mode whenever something embarrassing occurs?

If so, we defer to that old maxim: “It’s not the crime it’s the coverup.” Translation: attempts to hide wrongdoing (i.e., obstruction of justice, perjury) are often more damaging than the initial act (although in truth, sometimes the egregious matter is a combination of both the crime and the coverup.)

In any case, let’s label this latest scandal “Gategate”.

We did pay a visit to 42 Division to seek answers. An angry cop told us to beat it. What a delightful media relations strategy!

In any event, we now know why police cruisers sport those heavy-duty bash bars on the front bumper: even a full-size SUV is prone to damage when an inattentive driver smashes through a steel gate…