Update: Toronto realtor accused of using a car to drag his dog says the incident was accidental, not intentional

We have an update on that disturbing story that occurred in North Toronto earlier this month regarding a dog that was dragged behind a car.

By way of backstory, here’s the skinny according to a Toronto Police Service media release:

“A man and woman were in a moving vehicle with their two dogs

the dogs were tethered to a single leash that was affixed to the collar of each dog

the vehicle stopped momentarily when the woman exited and removed one of the dogs from the vehicle still affixed to the leash and shut the door and got back into the vehicle

the dog was outside of the moving vehicle and being dragged as the vehicle continued

the second dog in the vehicle was being pulled by the force

bystanders intervened to stop the vehicle and called police

the dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic and treated for their injuries.”

Mohammad Saberi Kamareh, 54, is charged with four counts of Willfully Cause Unnecessary Pain/Suffering or Injury to an Animal. His wife, Saghari Toyserkani, also 54, is charged with two counts of Willfully Cause Unnecessary Pain/Suffering or Injury to an Animal.

They say a dog is man’s best friend. Did Mohammad Kamareh get the memo?Kamareh & his companion, Farimah Toyserkani, allegedly dragged their dog behind their car. The poor pooch needed emergency vet care. They have been charged. What should the penalty be? https://t.co/bkeNnXbJ1w — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) July 18, 2025

When this incident occurred, Kamareh was a real estate agent for ReMax Realtron in Thornhill, Ont. He has since resigned from this company.

Rebel News recently reached out to Kamareh to get his side of the story. We wanted to arrange an on-camera interview with Kamareh and his wife. Kamareh said he would seek his lawyer’s permission to do so, but since our initial phone discussion, we have yet to hear back from him.

In any event, Kamareh told us that the dogs involved in the incident are a Mini Goldendoodle and a Bernedoodle. And he insists that he loves his dogs and that the incident was completely accidental, not intentional.

Kamareh claims his wife suffered a panic attack, which led to her putting one of the dogs outside the car for reasons that remain unknown.

But even if Kamareh is being truthful, some things about this story simply do not add up. Which is to say that even if his wife was having some kind of a mental breakdown, Kamareh was the one behind the wheel. He presumably saw that his wife put one of the leashed dogs outside the car. So, what would make him hit the accelerator before ensuring the dog was safely back in the car?

In the months ahead, Kamareh and his wife will be put on trial. Perhaps we will get more tangible answers then.

In the meantime, if the couple is found guilty, the maximum penalty for injuring or endangering animals is five years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

Stay tuned for further updates.