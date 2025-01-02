Tory MP calls out another international pact for ‘weakening’ Canada’s sovereignty

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has condemned the Trudeau Liberals for signing another globalist treaty last year.

The Declaration of North America (DNA) seeks to strengthen cooperation between Canada, the United States and Mexico on issues involving diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as ‘climate change’, illegal migration and health-care systems.

“The commitments made … are rooted in a shared … responsibility to achieve more equitable outcomes,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Predictively, the elites will claim the DNA will have no impact on Canadian sovereignty. In the end, we wait until it innocuously seeps in and impacts our national rule-making, eventually becoming a part of our national DNA,” Lewis said in a December 28 social media post.

The 2023 declaration erodes our sovereignty, she claimed. Though it is non-binding, similar global deals have been known to reverberate in Canadian law, reported the Epoch Times.

Lewis, a lawyer who specializes in international law, forewarned the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global pandemic response treaty would impact decisions surrounding border closures and health-care mandates.

The amendments “are not valid and effective” without the House and Senate first ratifying them, she said, urging greater transparency from Health Minister Mark Holland and his government.

The Department of Health clarified the international agency “has no jurisdiction in Canada,” adding that “any future domestic decisions about national restrictions or other measures related to pandemics” would only be made by Canadian lawmakers.

Canada contributed $175.3 million to the WHO for the 2024/25 fiscal year, a vast increase from the $86 million allocated in 2021/22.

Also in 2023, Lewis condemned Canada for signing onto the Agile Nations Network, which the World Economic Forum (WEF) lauded as crucial for the future of AI and gene editing.

She called the so-called fourth Industrial Revolution a ”radical policy shift,” questioning why Ottawa supported the initiative without rigorous and open debate in Parliament.

“The government had a leading role in the development of this Charter and its signing in November 2020, yet not even a press release was put out to inform the public of this WEF partnership,” Lewis wrote in a prior statement.

The Forum has released multiple publications referencing the word “agile” in recent years, including a December 2020 toolkit to change lives around the world for the better. “But to realize this potential, a new approach to governance is needed,” it said.

In early 2024, Lewis also sponsored a petition to pull out of the United Nations, noting Canada’s membership and its subsidiary organizations “imposes negative consequences on the people of Canada.”

Over 67,000 Canadians signed petition e-4623, to oppose Agenda 2030 and its push for sustainable development.

Petitioners claim it undermines personal autonomy and national sovereignty by neglecting the Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Over 60,000 Canadians have now signed a petition calling on Canada to protect our national sovereignty by withdrawing from the UN and its subsidiary organizations,” Lewis said on social media.