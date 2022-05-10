(TRAILER) The Great Reset: A docuseries by Rebel News
An examination of World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab's book, 'The Great Reset', and those working to implement the organization's agenda globally.
By Rebel News
- May 10, 2022
Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, a highly-influential organization known as the World Economic Forum has been under scrutiny for using the global crisis as a means of advancing their own agenda.
Chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, the WEF aims to influence governments across the world to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization's agenda.
In this docuseries, we will be exploring the book The Great Reset, co-authored by Schwab and published in June 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 began shaping our world, along with those collaborating with the WEF to push its globalist agenda.
Our hope is to show the viewer that this reset, “unique window of opportunity” as the WEF's website states, is not a conspiracy theory — it's a fact.
To help fund our production of this series, and to help us produce more content like this in the future, visit ExposeTheReset.com.
