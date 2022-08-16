TRAILER: Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade (out August 19)

TICKETS: Online Documentary Screening Buy your tickets to watch a virtual screening of Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade on this page. Buy your tickets

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers,' who protested discriminatory vaccine mandates this past winter. But they didn't all go to Ottawa.

Many truckers decided to take a stand at a small border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

This is their story.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade in Coutts for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary out August 19, Rebel News displays never-before-seen footage that gives viewers a behind the scenes view of the 9-day freedom protests in Coutts. Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch newly-released footage from negotiations with the authorities, and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.

The premiere will take place Wednesday, August 17 at 9:00 p.m. EST with a Q&A afterwards hosted by Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid.