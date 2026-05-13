Trudeau-appointed judge halts independence referendum petition after First Nations challenge

Jeff Rath, lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, said the group plans to appeal, arguing the ruling contains “numerous errors of law.”

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 13, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

An Alberta judge has halted the province’s independence referendum process after ruling the government failed to consult several First Nations before allowing the petition drive to proceed.

Justice Shaina Leonard, a federally appointed judge selected by the Liberal government in 2020 and originally from New Brunswick, issued the ruling Wednesday, siding with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation.

The decision freezes verification of more than 301,000 signatures collected by Stay Free Alberta in support of a citizen-led referendum on Alberta separation.

Justice Leonard found the province breached its duty to consult First Nations before permitting the referendum process to move ahead.

Lawyer Kevin Hille, representing the First Nations groups, called the ruling “a significant victory for the rule of law and the protection of constitutional rights in Alberta.”

Jeff Rath, lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, said the group plans to appeal, arguing the ruling contains “numerous errors of law.”

Sturgeon Lake First Nations lost their lawsuit today on the same issue.

Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, an outspoken advocate for independence, weighed in on the ruling on social media. Wilson suggested the decision does not block a referendum.

“The decision today points to a cleaner lawful route: the secession referendum needs to be initiated by Alberta’s Cabinet under the Referendum Act, not through the Citizen Initiative Act,” he said.

“That means the ball is now in the Smith government’s court to set the secession question for the October 2026 referendum (just like the Supreme Court of Canada envisioned in the 1998 Reference Case).”

This story is developing.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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