Trudeau-appointed judge halts independence referendum petition after First Nations challenge

An Alberta judge has halted the province’s independence referendum process after ruling the government failed to consult several First Nations before allowing the petition drive to proceed.

Justice Shaina Leonard, a federally appointed judge selected by the Liberal government in 2020 and originally from New Brunswick, issued the ruling Wednesday, siding with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation.

OFFICIAL STAY FREE ALBERTA STATEMENT CONCERNING THE RECENT JUDICIAL DECISION ON THE STAYFREE ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PETITION :



“We disagree fundamentally with the decision which appears on its face to violate principles of natural justice and contain numerous errors of law.



We… — Jeffrey Rath (@JeffreyRWRath) May 13, 2026

The decision freezes verification of more than 301,000 signatures collected by Stay Free Alberta in support of a citizen-led referendum on Alberta separation.

Justice Leonard found the province breached its duty to consult First Nations before permitting the referendum process to move ahead.

BREAKING: Athabasca Chipewyan FN & Blood Tribe say they've won their court challenge of the Alberta separation referendum. The Chief Electoral Officer’s decision to issue a citizen initiative petition on independence has been quashed. — Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) May 13, 2026

Lawyer Kevin Hille, representing the First Nations groups, called the ruling “a significant victory for the rule of law and the protection of constitutional rights in Alberta.”

The other ruling in Athabasca Chipewyan and Blackfoot is also out, currently trying to figure out what it means but here's the conclusion. pic.twitter.com/v4Q0q0WUHb — Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) May 13, 2026

Jeff Rath, lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, said the group plans to appeal, arguing the ruling contains “numerous errors of law.”

Sturgeon Lake First Nations lost their lawsuit today on the same issue.

BREAKING: Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has lost its bid for an injunction in the Alberta separation referendum. Reading the decision now, here's the conclusion. #ableg pic.twitter.com/5HFbqSKbR0 — Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) May 13, 2026

Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, an outspoken advocate for independence, weighed in on the ruling on social media. Wilson suggested the decision does not block a referendum.

“The decision today points to a cleaner lawful route: the secession referendum needs to be initiated by Alberta’s Cabinet under the Referendum Act, not through the Citizen Initiative Act,” he said.

My read of Justice Leonard’s decision: it does not prohibit an Alberta independence referendum. The ruling is much narrower and merely technical. It says Bill 14’s transition provisions did not revive or validate the Sylvestre independence citizen-initiative petition after the… — Keith Wilson (@ikwilson) May 13, 2026

“That means the ball is now in the Smith government’s court to set the secession question for the October 2026 referendum (just like the Supreme Court of Canada envisioned in the 1998 Reference Case).”

This story is developing.