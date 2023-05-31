Trudeau claims his endless vacations have only cost the taxpayer $75,000 since 2015
The reply from Cabinet's chief bureaucrats neglected to factor in any RCMP-related security expenses, onboard food, and costs incurred by the Department of National Defence for the use of Trudeau's Challenger jet.
The RCMP admitted to spending $217,000 to support the Prime Minister's ethics law-violating trip to the Aga Khan's Bahamian island in 2017.
The outlandish assertion about the cost of Trudeau's pleasure time travel was made in a Privy Council response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP for Barrie-Innisfil, John Brassard.
Trudeau's 2019 Costa Rican vacation ran up a tab of $200,000.
His most recent Jamaican Christmas trip came in at $162,000.
Prime Ministers are required to reimburse for their travel at commercial rates.
