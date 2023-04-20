Trudeau government shows its real view of gun owners in court | Tracey Wilson
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson says a statement from a federal lawyer is making her rethink her relationship with the government.
The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) just wrapped up its challenge against the Trudeau government's gun ban issued through an order in council in 2020 and all subsequent legislation.
With the decision now in the hands of the court, CCFR spokeswoman Tracey Wilson joined last night's episode of The Gunn Show to tell Rebel News viewers what it's been like inside the courtroom.
Acknowledging that she knows people can't sit and watch a livestream — legal gun owners tend to have jobs, after all — Tracey has been live tweeting the proceedings as they've happened.
One of the highlights that stuck out to Tracey from the hearing was a frequent example she often refers to. She explained to host Sheila Gunn Reid how she uses the idea of a "social contract" between legal gun owners and the government when discussing firearm rights.
As Tracey explained:
Here in Canada we've got probably one of the strictest gun control regimes in the world, there's a whole bunch of rules, regulations and laws. And we [legal gun owners] follow them, regardless of how ridiculous they are.
And I feel like we've made a social contract with the government, where we've said: OK fine, we'll get the licence, we'll go through the training, we'll store them carefully, we'll follow all those rules, we'll transport them carefully. We'll follow every single precaution and rule that's been set up over a 30 or 40 years of gun control madness, but leave us alone.
And today the Attorney General's lawyer was almost appalled that we would even say that. And he stood in court and he said that there was no bargain, there was no deal made with gun owners, I don't know where you're coming up with this, there's no deal for you.
And it just sort of made me think at this point, I try my best to be a really careful person and to obey the law and respect my country and respect authority, but just him saying that really changes the way I think about my relationship with the government.
I've done everything you've asked of me, and you just flat out said in court: it's not enough, there is no deal, it doesn't matter what you do. We're going to do whatever we want to you and you're going to take it.
You can follow and support the CCFR's legal challenge at their website, FirearmRights.ca.
