Trudeau is on the verge of doubling Canada’s national debt since taking office

Canada’s debt has now surpassed $1,234 billion, and only continues to rise by over $100 million every single day.

For perspective, only nine years ago in 2015, the year our current Prime Minister took office, the national debt was approximately $612 billion. In Trudeau’s tenure he has managed to double Canada's national debt, leaving Canadians in a far worse situation nationally than ever before.

To showcase the disastrous spending of Trudeau’s Liberal government, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) rolled through the streets of Calgary amongst other cities and towns, with the national debt clock truck. The CTF is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit citizen’s group dedicated to lower taxes, less waste and accountable government.

We spoke with the CTF’s Alberta Director, Kris Sims, to find out more about our national debt, in front of their real-time debt clock truck placed in Calgary, showcasing the rapid growth of our nation's financial owings.