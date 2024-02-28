Trudeau Liberals seeking to censor, punish those who share 'content that foments hatred'

On Tuesday's special broadcast, Ezra Levant dove deeper into the Trudeau Liberals' latest attempt at online censorship — Bill C-63.

While the Liberals claim that the new 'online harms' bill is solely focused on protecting children from harmful content on the internet, critics of the bill say it's the most dangerous piece of censorship legislation in years.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has denounced the proposed legislation, saying, "What does Justin Trudeau mean when he says the words 'hate speech'? He means the speech he hates. You can assume he will ban all of that."

Poilievre says when Trudeau talks about "hate speech," he's referring to "speech he hates."



All of the things Trudeau disapproves of, he says, "will be criminalized."https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/iaepFBkeEG — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2024

Ezra Levant spoke about the loose definitions of "fomenting hatred" and "fomenting detestation" present in the censorship legislation.

He explained that even publishing content that has the potential to "foment hatred" can make someone subject to censorship and severe punishment.

As stated in the proposed legislation, "content that foments hatred means content that expresses detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination, within the meaning of the Canadian Human Rights Act, and that, given the context in which it is communicated, is likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of such a prohibited ground.‍"

Speaking about the bill, Ezra said, "This will be applied against whoever the government wants to."

Liberals' 'online harms' bill could stifle free speech: experts



Proposed changes in the Trudeau Liberals' new 'online harms' bill could see a flood of perceived hate crimes being filed with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, experts are warning.https://t.co/P9Nnb5JyuF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 28, 2024

The Liberal Party has previously been criticized for introducing legislation that increases censorship and government control, including Bills C-11 and C-18.

Rebel News is fighting back against Trudeau's latest attack on free speech and freedom of expression. To support our independent journalism and to see all of our coverage, visit StopTheCensorship.ca.