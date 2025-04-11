Trudeau’s backyard crisis: Ottawa homelessness explodes under Liberal mismanagement

While the Liberals spent years jet-setting to climate conferences and enriching insiders with green hand-outs, the very city that houses their bloated federal bureaucracy is cracking under the weight of their failed policies.

According to a sobering new report from the Ottawa Mission, homelessness in the nation’s capital has surged to a staggering 3,000 people—with over 500 forced to live on the streets. That’s not a housing crisis. That’s a collapse.

The CEO of the Ottawa Mission, Peter Tilley, sounded the alarm this week to CTV NEWS, saying the shelter hit full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity has also skyrocketed, with one in four households in Ottawa now struggling to put food on the table, up from one in seven. That’s a 78% increase in hunger in the very town where bureaucrats hand out food guides.

But the Liberals won’t connect the dots. They never do.

This isn’t happening because of a sudden cold snap or bad luck—it’s the direct result of Trudeau’s reckless economic policies and Mark Carney’s fantasy-land progressivism where we all live in Brookfield pod houses.

Inflation, fuelled by out-of-control government spending, has crushed the working class. And the Liberals' uncontrolled immigration policies, which brought in over a million newcomers last year alone, have overwhelmed the housing supply, pushed rents through the roof, and left even full-time workers one missed paycheque away from a shelter bed.

Ottawa isn’t just any city—it’s the seat of power. The very place where these policies are dreamed up and signed into law is now becoming a case study in their catastrophic consequences. The elites who caused this mess live comfortably in Rockcliffe Park. The people suffering under it are sleeping in tents a few blocks from Parliament Hill.

And what’s the Liberal solution?

More spending, more taxes, and more press conferences about “compassion.” But for the thousands of Canadians now living rough in Ottawa, empty words don’t make for shelter—and they sure don’t put food on the table.