Trudeau’s backyard crisis: Ottawa homelessness explodes under Liberal mismanagement

Inflation, fuelled by out-of-control government spending, has crushed the working class.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

While the Liberals spent years jet-setting to climate conferences and enriching insiders with green hand-outs, the very city that houses their bloated federal bureaucracy is cracking under the weight of their failed policies.

According to a sobering new report from the Ottawa Mission, homelessness in the nation’s capital has surged to a staggering 3,000 people—with over 500 forced to live on the streets. That’s not a housing crisis. That’s a collapse.

The CEO of the Ottawa Mission, Peter Tilley, sounded the alarm this week to CTV NEWS, saying the shelter hit full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity has also skyrocketed, with one in four households in Ottawa now struggling to put food on the table, up from one in seven. That’s a 78% increase in hunger in the very town where bureaucrats hand out food guides.

But the Liberals won’t connect the dots. They never do.

This isn’t happening because of a sudden cold snap or bad luck—it’s the direct result of Trudeau’s reckless economic policies and Mark Carney’s fantasy-land progressivism where we all live in Brookfield pod houses. 

Inflation, fuelled by out-of-control government spending, has crushed the working class. And the Liberals' uncontrolled immigration policies, which brought in over a million newcomers last year alone, have overwhelmed the housing supply, pushed rents through the roof, and left even full-time workers one missed paycheque away from a shelter bed.

Ottawa isn’t just any city—it’s the seat of power. The very place where these policies are dreamed up and signed into law is now becoming a case study in their catastrophic consequences. The elites who caused this mess live comfortably in Rockcliffe Park. The people suffering under it are sleeping in tents a few blocks from Parliament Hill.

And what’s the Liberal solution?

More spending, more taxes, and more press conferences about “compassion.” But for the thousands of Canadians now living rough in Ottawa, empty words don’t make for shelter—and they sure don’t put food on the table.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.