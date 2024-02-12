Trudeau's foreign service is obsessed with Donald Trump

E-transfer (Canada):

🇨🇦Trudeau was told by many top experienced diplomats to stop using Trumps name as a swear word against his political opponent.



“This could lead to real economic repercussions for Canada and Canadians.”💸💸💸



So why is Trudeau ignoring them?🤔 pic.twitter.com/8e0qyDBKgX — Contrarian (@ContrarianTribe) February 9, 2024

That's former NDP leader, Tom Mulcair, back when they had a grown up in charge of that party, discussing the progressive reflex of the Trudeau Liberals to use the name Trump as a synonym for "political boogie man."

Justin Trudeau attempted to draw another parallel between Poilievre and Trump by stating conservatives want to "Make Canada Great Again."



But that's exactly what Canadians want- to go back before our country was a collapsing pit of empty virtue.pic.twitter.com/W7oWcrAxzP — Jason James (@jasonjamesbnn) February 8, 2024

Trudeau's anti-Trump strategy could cause economic problems for Canada since Trump is the presumed presidential nominee for the Republican Party in the upcoming American election, and the Americans are our largest trading partner.

Current Democrat President Joe Biden's mental competency for the job of the leader of the free world is in serious doubt, most recently mistakenly placing Mexico on the border with Israel.

Joe Biden is mentally unfit for office and today's mistakes only further that assumption.



We need competent Leaders in office. pic.twitter.com/t7Nk9eGDOJ — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 9, 2024

And yet, Global Affairs Canada has, according to this previously released access filing, at least 42 pages of prepared briefing notes on Trump's legal cases covering just four months last year.

Think of all the files they claim to have no records on or give us one page or just a media story. Now, these records were released to someone else; I don't know whom. I know they exist. And I will file for them on my own.

And that's 42 pages of BRIEFING NOTES - not just random people in the department sharing media stories in e-mails. Clearly, they are obsessively covering Trump's legal cases. Are these briefing notes warning ministers to shut their yaps about Trump? I wonder.

Are the Liberals studying how Trump staged a comeback? They should. Because the Liberals are bleeding support, at just 24% in the polls.

Federal Polling:



CPC: 43% (+9)

LPC: 24% (-9)

NDP: 18% (-)



Abacus Data / February 7, 2024 / n=2398 / Online



(% Change With 2021 Federal Election)



Check out federal details on @338Canada at: https://t.co/kg1xi0UiUP pic.twitter.com/y7zA9cDmCD — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) February 10, 2024

And the Liberals are idiots to dust off the Trump is Satan card. Because Trump is polling higher in Canada than Trudeau is, at 33%, from Spark Advocacy.

And higher with young people.

Demographically, Trump’s support is stronger among younger people, and especially younger men. Roughly half of men under 45 (52%) say they would vote for Trump.