Trudeau's foreign service is obsessed with Donald Trump

Are the Liberals studying how Trump staged a comeback? They should. Because the Liberals are bleeding support, at just 24% in the polls.

That's former NDP leader, Tom Mulcair, back when they had a grown up in charge of that party, discussing the progressive reflex of the Trudeau Liberals to use the name Trump as a synonym for "political boogie man."

Trudeau's anti-Trump strategy could cause economic problems for Canada since Trump is the presumed presidential nominee for the Republican Party in the upcoming American election, and the Americans are our largest trading partner.

Current Democrat President Joe Biden's mental competency for the job of the leader of the free world is in serious doubt, most recently mistakenly placing Mexico on the border with Israel.

And yet, Global Affairs Canada has, according to this previously released access filing, at least 42 pages of prepared briefing notes on Trump's legal cases covering just four months last year.

Think of all the files they claim to have no records on or give us one page or just a media story. Now, these records were released to someone else; I don't know whom. I know they exist. And I will file for them on my own.

And that's 42 pages of BRIEFING NOTES - not just random people in the department sharing media stories in e-mails. Clearly, they are obsessively covering Trump's legal cases. Are these briefing notes warning ministers to shut their yaps about Trump? I wonder.

And the Liberals are idiots to dust off the Trump is Satan card. Because Trump is polling higher in Canada than Trudeau is, at 33%, from Spark Advocacy.

And higher with young people.

Demographically, Trump’s support is stronger among younger people, and especially younger men. Roughly half of men under 45 (52%) say they would vote for Trump.

