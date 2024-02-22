Trudeau's new online harms bill 'not going to be good': Sheila Gunn Reid

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Trudeau Liberals' new online harms bill set to be released next week.

Trudeau claims that the legislation will be solely focused on protecting children from the harms of the internet. Critics including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre say the bill is an attempt to increase censorship and government control.

Poilievre denounced the legislation yesterday, saying, "What does Justin Trudeau mean when he says the words 'hate speech'? He means the speech he hates. You can assume he will ban all of that."

Poilievre says when Trudeau talks about "hate speech," he's referring to "speech he hates."



Speaking about the upcoming bill, Sheila said, "You could just not go on Twitter or X or Facebook or any of these places that are hurting your feelings. You could do that too without creating an entire bureaucracy to censor Canadians."

"Only politicians and activists want it because as Jamie Sarkonak points out, those were the only people invited to attend the roundtable consultations. It was a bunch of pro-censorship left-wing activists," she added.

"90% of Canadians are fundamentally opposed to the online harms act and the government knows it."

Trudeau has repeatedly endorsed regulating legal content on the internet, despite previously declaring support for free speech. "The government believes in free speech," he testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry on September 9, 2022.

The Liberal Party has often been criticized for introducing legislation that increases censorship and government control, including Bills C-11 and C-18.

