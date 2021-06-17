Trudeau sent money to Wuhan to help Chinese with disabilities, neglected Canadians with disabilities

An order paper response details foreign aid that flowed from Global Affairs to the infirm in China’s Hubei province, at the same time as disability advocates were pleading with Justin Trudeau for pandemic relief.

As early as March 2020, disability and accessibility advocates were complaining that not only were disabled Canadians struggling to access information about the pandemic and pandemic relief, they were left out of many pandemic relief programs all together.

In June, the federal government proposed a one-time payment of up to $600 for Canadians living with disabilities. But much criticism was levelled at the bill for once again excluding many disabled people from the funding.

It would seem it was a lot easier for disabled people to get funding from the federal government to help with costs related to the pandemic if you resided in the city that propagated the pandemic itself — Wuhan, China.

The evidence is in an order paper response to a question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen (Red Deer—Mountain View). It was previously revealed that the federal government had provided financial aid to China to the tune of nearly a million dollars for a local initiatives project. Dreeshen asked for an itemized breakdown of how that money was spent on the ground.

Nearly $28,000 flowed to a Wuhan non-profit institution to “protect persons with disabilities during COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei through rights protection and health education.” Much of the rest of the order paper return is redacted, hiding both the project name and the description of the Chinese recipient organization of the Canadian tax dollars.

Meanwhile, Canadians with disabilities had to fight for funding and then fight to improve access to those programs.

But should we be surprised? This is exactly the deference Justin Trudeau has shown to China through his entire tenure as prime minister.