BREAKING: Trudeau silent as Iran strikes Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to comment on Iran's attack against Israel after the Islamic Republic launched numerous missiles at Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the United States had warned of an imminent Iranian attack. Hours later, missiles began raining down on Israel, with Iran saying this was in response to the killing of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and [IRGC commander Abbas] Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

NEW: Israel says they are intercepting some missiles launched by Iran however not all are being stopped.



The Pentagon says they are tracking the situation and have noted that there are no reported attacks at the moment targeting U.S. troops.



Kamala Harris and Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/ff5OSa1L5u — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024

So far, Prime Minister Trudeau has not offered any remarks on the attack. Other official statements from Trudeau on Oct. 1 included congratulating former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on being named NATO Secretary General and celebrating both Women's History Month and National Seniors Day.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has also remained quiet, after warning Canadians to leave Lebanon on September 30. New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh has also offered no statement as of yet.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, however, took to X to condemn the Iranian regime.

“Horrified by Tehran’s latest assault against innocent Israeli civilians with missile barrages and terrorist attacks,” Poilievre wrote. “Millions of civilians are forced to shelter from the attacks. Conservatives support Israel’s right to defend itself and defeat the terrorists.”

Horrified by Tehran’s latest assault against innocent Israeli civilians with missile barrages and terrorist attacks.



Millions of civilians are forced to shelter from the attacks.



Conservatives support Israel’s right to defend itself and defeat the terrorists. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 1, 2024

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman also weighed in on the attack, saying Canadians deserve more from their government.

“Horrific news of the brutal regime in Iran’s assault against Israel - a barrage of hundreds of missiles forcing almost an entire country into shelters and terrorist attacks leaving innocent civilians dead,” Lantsman said in a post on X.

Horrific news of the brutal regime in Iran’s assault against Israel - a barrage of hundreds of missiles forcing almost an entire country into shelters and terrorist attacks leaving innocent civilians dead.



Canadians deserve a government who doesn’t talk out of both sides of… — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) October 1, 2024

“Canadians deserve a government who doesn’t talk out of both sides of their mouths, and a government committed to Israel’s right and responsibility to defend itself and defeat the terrorists in Tehran.”

Before the missile barrage, two gunmen opened fire in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv, killing six and wounding 12, reports CBS.

“With God's help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime,” wrote Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X.

This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel.



We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

President Joe Biden said the United States, which has increased its military presence in the region, was ready to help Israel defend against the attack. Since the attack, however, the White House has also been quiet.

Former president Donald Trump said the Biden-Harris administration was failing in their efforts to establish peace in the Middle East.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Iranian Terror Regime’s Imminent Attack on Israel pic.twitter.com/yaaxPcihBa — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 1, 2024

“We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.”