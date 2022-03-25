Trudeau wants solar powered early-warning radar system

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

The federal government has posted a proposed procurement notice seeking a hybrid power system for the North Warning System.

According to the contract:

CanmetENERGY Research Centre in Varennes, QC is seeking to procure a ruggedized and air cargo transportable 90 kW continuous average load (180 kW peak) battery system capable of being integrated with a diesel generator and solar photovoltaics (hybrid microgrid system).

A concerned bidder asked about the risk of holding pricing per the terms and conditions of the contract due to “turbulent times” in the price of commodities, to which the answering agent agrees that Canada understands the risk of current market fluctuations:

That being said, Canada understands that bidders will have to take into account the possible price fluctuation over this period in their financial proposal.

The polar North Warning System is a joint U.S./Canadian surveillance system, which replaced the Distant Early Warning Line in the 1980s.