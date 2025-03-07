Trudeau says he won't be a 'caretaker PM' after Trump called him out

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lacks the democratic legitimacy to negotiate a deal on tariffs. Amid deteriorating relations and speculation, Trudeau plans to resign next week, ending his role in the trade war discussions.

“Are you considering playing some kind of caretaker role up to and including staying?” asked a reporter. “No I will not be,” clarified Trudeau.

“I look forward to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming days or week,” he said. Liberal Party delegates will select his replacement on Sunday, with Mark Carney as the presumed frontrunner, despite having never been democratically elected.

New polling from Nanos Research says Canadians believe in Carney (40%) over the Conservatives (26%) to negotiate an end to tariffs with Trump. “Pierre Poilievre is the wrong person at the worst time,” he told supporters at a campaign event last night.

Trudeau says his "focus" in his "last days" as PM are on ensuring his policies "are seen and relied upon by Canadians now and into the coming years. So that no political party — regardless of ideology — will ever think it is a good idea to take away some of these foundational…"

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly briefed the central banker on their position regarding tariffs, but has not done the same for other candidates, reported the Canadian Press. She endorsed the presumed frontrunner last month.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner snapped back on this briefing on social media. "I'm a sitting Parliamentarian. The Liberal government shut down Parliament, but some random nobody gets a briefing and elected MPs don't?" she posted to X.

Meanwhile, Carney claims “You can’t change Donald Trump,” and Poilievre “will never stand up to him” out of admiration for the President. “With him, everything will be on the table.” Trump has taken to social media several times this week on his suspicions of Trudeau trying to cling to last ditch efforts at maintaining power, reported Blacklock’s.

“Despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada I think Justin Trudeau is using the tariff problem which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister,” Trump wrote yesterday on Truth Social.

He similarly referred to Trudeau as “governor” of a hypothetical 51st state on Wednesday, while repeating the claim he was “trying to use this issue to stay in power,” reads another post.

Poilievre has repeatedly deflected media claims of being a “MAGA guy” in recent weeks. Trump confirmed that in a recent interview with The Spectator.

"You're attacking a cherished friend of the United States."



"You're attacking a cherished friend of the United States." pic.twitter.com/s4QBm3CAKX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2025

“You're attacking a cherished friend of the United States and you're strengthening America's enemies by going after America's friends,” Poilievre told reporters Friday morning. Trump imposed 25% tariffs Tuesday on Canadian exports to the U.S. before reversing course two days later.

“Stop tariffing our country and stop the monthly melodrama that is hurting our economies on both sides of the border,” Poilievre said.

“If you want American workers to have bigger paychecks and lower prices, then let's do more trade, not less. But if you choose otherwise, we will retaliate. We will fight back and we will defend ourselves because we will always put Canada first.”

Trudeau declined to provide specifics about a long phone call he had with Trump on Wednesday, his first with the President in over a month. “What do you think Trump is going for here?” asked a reporter. “This is something I’ve reflected on a fair bit,” replied Trudeau.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs, removed,” he said. “In the meantime, we will be taking action to support Canadians through the tough times ahead. You can count on leadership right across the country: municipalities, provinces and indeed your federal government.”