Trump admin appears to shut door on Epstein file with questions still unanswered

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Senior Editor of Breitbart News Joel Pollak reacted to the Trump administration confirming Jeffrey Epstein's suicide and closing the file on the case.

Epstein, the disgraced financier and child sex offender, was facing additional charges involving the sex trafficking of minors prior to his reported suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

The Epstein case has been thrust back under the spotlight after the Trump administration recently announced that the case is closed, with no additional documents to be released. According to a Justice Department memo reported on July 7, 2025, an exhaustive review found no evidence of a "client list" or blackmail involving powerful figures, and it confirmed Epstein's death was by suicide.

Pollak explained why he believes Epstein's suicide is a plausible explanation for his death. "Epstein found himself re-arrested after thinking he had put this behind him, and not just re-arrested, but re-arrested for essentially being a pedophile," he said.

"When the news came out that he had killed himself, it made complete sense to me ... in a sense he had made a deal with the government that he thought was good, he paid good money for those lawyers to make the deal, and then he found himself in prison facing potential prosecution once again for things he thought he put behind him," Pollak said.

Despite Pollak's view, Ezra explained why he believes there's still relevant information not being shared by the government. "I think the reason why people care is not because they want a different kind of justice for Epstein, who's now dead, it's they want a different kind of justice for Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman and anyone else who they think participated in those pedophile rapes," he said.

Ezra went on: "I feel that there's a deficit of information and a deficit of justice. And I think the deep state has won here. I think to see Kash Patel and Dan Bongino and others go mum and become that which they criticized six months ago is telling. I still love the Trump administration, I think what they're doing on immigration is the most important thing for Western civilization."

