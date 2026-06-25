Trump facing domestic constraints as US-Iran talks continue: Joel Pollak

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, California Post Opinion Editor Joel Pollak discussed the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran and why President Trump is facing increased domestic pressure to strike a deal.

Pollak noted the impact of the upcoming US midterm elections in November and the growing unease among the broader population over another expensive, drawn-out conflict in the Middle East.

"The primary issue facing the United States is the upcoming midterm elections. And Iran can impose incredible hardship on its own people because it's a dictatorship. This is long-term a disadvantage in a conflict because it means your society isn't adaptable, it can't grow economically as quickly," he said.

"But in the short term it's very useful because you can impose extreme hardships on your population to fight a war. The United States is a democracy. And again, while that has some of the long-term advantages of economic growth, and it allows an outlet for political dissent, even anti-war dissent, it's not really that helpful in the short term because there's a cantankerous minority that's opposed to going to war at all," Pollak continued.

"And Trump faces midterm elections in November where he could lose control of one or perhaps both houses of congress. They could both be controlled by Democrats, which would be a disaster for his leadership on foreign policy. It would also be a disaster for domestic policy, he'd have to spend a lot of his time answering congressional investigations and fighting off impeachments rather than pursuing America's foreign policy interests," he added.

The US and Iran recently completed the first round of high-level talks in Switzerland, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. Mediators described the talks as “encouraging progress” and “constructive.”

The two sides continue to discuss Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, opening the Strait of Hormuz, and de-escalation in Lebanon.