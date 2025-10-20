Trump HUMILIATES Aussie ambassador Rudd: ‘I don’t like you — and NEVER will’

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Australian Ambassador to the United States and former prime minister Kevin Rudd that he doesn’t like him and probably never will.

The blunt exchange came during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first meeting with the U.S. President on Tuesday (Australian time), where Trump’s focus quickly shifted to Rudd.

An Australian reporter asked Trump why the long-awaited meeting had taken so long to arrange, suggesting it may have been related to climate change, the Middle East or Rudd himself.

President Trump humiliated Kevin Rudd at the White House while Australian Prime Minister Albanese giggled.



Kevin Rudd Australia's Ambassador to the United States must be sacked immediately by Prime Minister Albanese. His continued presence as ambassador despite a litany of… pic.twitter.com/i9xGHsUOM9 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) October 20, 2025

“Did an ambassador say something bad? Don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. Where is he? Is he still working for you?” Trump asked Albanese.

“I don’t know anything about him (Rudd). If he said (something) ‘bad’ then maybe he’d like to apologise.”

Kevin Rudd has been completely humiliated by President Trump as press gallery breaks out into laugher.



First Trump says he doesn’t even know who the Australian Ambassador is, and then as Rudd tries to speak, Trump cuts him off, saying;



"I don’t like you either and probably… pic.twitter.com/RSdpDCBpZQ — Craig Kelly:🇦🇺Foundation for Economic Education (@craigkellyAFEE) October 20, 2025

Albanese confirmed Rudd was still the ambassador and pointed him out in the room.

The ambassador acknowledged he had previously said bad things about Trump before his appointment but added, “I withdraw those statements.”

“I don’t like you either. And I probably never will,” Trump fired back to roaring laughter.

Reminder:



Kevin Rudd called Trump a "traitor of the west" and "the most destructive president in history".



He deserves every bit of his humiliation. pic.twitter.com/K08ha0CTSC — Justin (@JustinAhrns) October 20, 2025

In November 2024, it was revealed that Rudd had deleted social media posts in which he called Trump a “village idiot”, “traitor to the west”, and “nuts”.

Albanese appointed Rudd as ambassador in 2023.