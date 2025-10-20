Trump HUMILIATES Aussie ambassador Rudd: ‘I don’t like you — and NEVER will’

U.S. President Donald Trump calls out Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd to his face over past comments.

  |   October 20, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Australian Ambassador to the United States and former prime minister Kevin Rudd that he doesn’t like him and probably never will.

The blunt exchange came during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first meeting with the U.S. President on Tuesday (Australian time), where Trump’s focus quickly shifted to Rudd.

An Australian reporter asked Trump why the long-awaited meeting had taken so long to arrange, suggesting it may have been related to climate change, the Middle East or Rudd himself.

“Did an ambassador say something bad? Don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. Where is he? Is he still working for you?” Trump asked Albanese.

“I don’t know anything about him (Rudd). If he said (something) ‘bad’ then maybe he’d like to apologise.”

Albanese confirmed Rudd was still the ambassador and pointed him out in the room.

The ambassador acknowledged he had previously said bad things about Trump before his appointment but added, “I withdraw those statements.”

“I don’t like you either. And I probably never will,” Trump fired back to roaring laughter.

In November 2024, it was revealed that Rudd had deleted social media posts in which he called Trump a “village idiot”, “traitor to the west”, and “nuts”.

Albanese appointed Rudd as ambassador in 2023.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-20 19:42:20 -0400 Flag
    Rudd is a dud and Trump knows that. And I could be a better ambassador because I understand Trump. Rudd the dud doesn’t.