Trump orders reopening of notorious Alcatraz prison to house ‘most ruthless’ offenders

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he has directed his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz prison.

The former prison, sitting on an island roughly two kilometers from the San Francisco Bay waterfront, was originally established in 1934 as a maximum security facility to house the most dangerous and high-profile criminals, particularly those posing an escape risk.

Alcatraz has now been closed for over 60 years and currently serves as a tourist attraction for visitors to learn about the history of the notorious prison.

In his post on Truth Social, President Trump took aim at repeat violent offenders who have "plagued" America for far too long and caused untold harm and suffering.

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering," he wrote.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he added.

The president went on: “That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

While getting support from some Republicans on the announcement, including Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, the idea has faced fierce backlash from a number of prominent Democrats.

California Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s proposal “not a serious one,” noting that the site of the prison is now a major tourist attraction and home to a popular national park.

Democratic state senator Scott Weiner, who represents San Francisco, called the idea “absurd on its face,” claiming that Trump “wants to turn Alcatraz into a domestic gulag right in the middle of San Francisco Bay."

While the plan is likely to face a multitude of lawsuits according to Fox News' legal expert Gregg Jarrett, the prison is federal property, "so this can be done," he said.

Jarrett also noted that the prison would essentially have to be rebuilt entirely, as it is currently extremely outdated and even "crumbling."

There is currently no timeline set for the reconstruction efforts of Alcatraz prison to commence.