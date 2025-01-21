Trump pardons Jan 6th ‘patriots’

U.S. President Donald Trump used his clemency powers Monday to either pardon or commute the prison sentences of some 1,500 Americans charged in the 2021 Capitol riots.

Upon his return to the White House, Trump defended the “patriots,” claiming they were mistreated by the Department of Justice for years, reported AP News.

The pardons will end “a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years” and begin “a process of national reconciliation,” he said.

Trump supporters have long advocated for pardons, with many elated by the news Monday afternoon. Some even gathered outside the Washington jail where dozens of defendants were held.

“We are deeply thankful for President Trump for his actions today,” said James Lee Bright, legal counsel for Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and a litany of other crimes.

Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys national chairman, also received a 22-year sentence for similar charges.

In addition to the presidential pardons, Trump ordered his attorney general to dismiss some 450 cases still before judges. Fourteen defendants to date have had their sentences commuted.

Democrat lawmakers slammed the presidential pardons, including former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called it “an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.”

More than 1,200 Americans have been convicted over their involvement in the Capitol Hill riots since January 6, 2021, of which nearly 200 people pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement.

Hundreds more — who did not engage in violent crime — typically received misdemeanour trespassing offences. Many served little to no time behind bars.