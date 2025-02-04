Trump says U.S. will 'take over' and rebuild Gaza Strip

The United States will assume control of the Gaza Strip, demolish its war-ravaged infrastructure, and oversee its reconstruction, Donald Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday evening after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said, appearing alongside Netanyahu. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."

President Trump playing golf in the American Strip! pic.twitter.com/uwFUu08HVB — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 5, 2025

He outlined a sweeping redevelopment plan, stating, "Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

Good to see Trump is triggering all the right people again today — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 5, 2025

Netanyahu, the first world leader to meet with Trump in his second term, stood by as the president detailed his approach.

"We’ll own it."



President Donald Trump announces that the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/4qJYUet7cz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2025

When asked whether U.S. control of the Gaza Strip would be permanent, Trump suggested a long-term role for Washington in the territory.

"I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East," he said. "And everybody I've spoken to – this was not a decision made lightly – everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land. Developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent in a really magnificent area that nobody would know. Nobody can look because all they see is death and destruction and rubble."

Can someone AI me in this T pic.twitter.com/Ld4qGugq13 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 5, 2025

Netanyahu said his primary goal was to "make sure that Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again" but suggested Trump's vision went even further.

"President Trump is taking it to a much higher level," he said. "He sees a different – he sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so much, so many attacks against us, so many, so many trials and so many tribulations. He has a different idea, and I think it's worth paying attention to this."

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aCqLl9Gwwn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Iran’s influence in the region, and possible resettlement plans for Gaza’s population.

"In our meetings today, the prime minister and I focused on the future, discussing how we can work together to ensure Hamas is eliminated and ultimately restore peace to a very troubled region," Trump said. "It's been troubled, but what's happened in the last four years has not been good."

Trump called Gaza "a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades," arguing that its current state made long-term change necessary.

The Trump Resort, Gaza in 2030 pic.twitter.com/8ERR1Nyiz5 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) February 5, 2025

"It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s ability to break away from conventional approaches, calling it a crucial factor in achieving their goals.

"Your willingness to puncture conventional thinking, thinking that has failed time and time and time again, your willingness to think outside the box with fresh ideas, will help us achieve all these goals," he said. "And I've seen you do this many times. You cut to the chase. You see things others refuse to see. You say things others refuse to say, you know. And after the jaws drop, people scratch their heads, and they say, 'You know, he's right.'"

The Israeli leader also described Israel’s success as directly linked to America’s.

"Israel's victory will be America's victory," Netanyahu said. "We will not only win the war working together, we will win the peace. With your leadership, Mr. President, and our partnership, I believe that we will forge a brilliant future for our region and bring our great alliance to even greater heights."