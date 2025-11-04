Trump threatens military intervention to save Nigerian Christians from Islamist slaughter

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Donald Trump has significantly supported Christians abroad, even if direct intervention doesn’t materialize.

Christians in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, endure terror from Islamist groups like Boko Haram, which commits atrocities including kidnapping and forced conversions.

On Friday, Donald Trump recently declared Christianity in Nigeria faces an "existential threat" from "radical Islamists," designating Nigeria a "country of particular concern." He urged Congressman Riley Moore and global Christians to address the issue.

Just 26 hours later, Trump issued a more forceful statement, warning the Nigerian government that if the killing of Christians continued, the U.S. would immediately cease all aid and assistance and might intervene militarily, "Guns a blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists." He instructed the Department of War to prepare for "fast, vicious and sweet" action.

The U.S. Defense Secretary affirmed readiness for action, threatening intervention in Nigeria if its government fails to protect Christians from terrorists. Nigeria vowed to fight extremism and sought continued U.S. alliance, stressing its commitment to all citizens.

Ezra highlighted Nigeria's complex situation: over 100 million Muslims, 12 Sharia law states, and severe blasphemy penalties for Muslims and atheists. He contrasted this potential U.S. intervention with past military engagements to "fix Muslim countries."

Ezra argues Trump made a "moral difference" by "normalizing caring about Christians," addressing their persecution, and "normalizing deploying the U.S. military to defend Christians," a positive shift from prioritizing Muslim-majority nations.