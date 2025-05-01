Trumpet of Patriots volunteer ATTACKED at pre-poll booth

A violent incident unfolded at a pre-polling booth in Pakenham, Melbourne, when a Trumpet of Patriots volunteer was punched and kicked by a man, just days before Australia’s federal election on Saturday.

The altercation, captured on video by bystanders, highlights escalating tensions over immigration policies as the nation heads to the polls.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a man wearing a bicycle helmet confronting the volunteer, who is dressed in a yellow Trumpet of Patriots shirt and holding campaign materials.

Just in: A Trumpet of Patriots volunteer has been punched and kicked at Melbourne Pre-Poll Booth. Video taken by bystanders shows the man was opposed TOP's plan to cut mass immigration by record levels in Australia. The man can be heard yelling Australia was built on… pic.twitter.com/P8iWERZJ7f — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) May 1, 2025

The man can be heard yelling, “Australia was built on multiculturalism,” while calling the volunteer “racist” for supporting the Trumpet of Patriots’ plan to cut mass immigration to alleviate housing pressures. The situation quickly escalated, with the man physically attacking the volunteer.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, but no arrests have been confirmed at this stage.

The Trumpet of Patriots, a party founded by Clive Palmer, has been a polarising force in the 2025 election campaign, with its hardline stance on immigration drawing both support and fierce opposition.

Authorities are now under pressure to increase security at polling stations to prevent further violence.