“Truth Takes Time” says Kamloops Chief, comparing 215 unconfirmed graves to the Holocaust

It's been five years since the explosive claim of 215 unmarked child graves at a former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, and the story seems ever-evolving.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation recently referenced the Holocaust to explain the delay in confirming the identities of any child victims at the alleged mass grave site.

“Truth takes time,” she is quoted as saying, while attempting to explain why her nation has made “no attempt” to dig, despite $12.1 million in federal funding to do so.

“Investigating what happened to the children cannot be completed in a few years or through short-term funding cycles.”

— Chief Rosanne Casimir @Tkemlups



First Nation received $12.1 million in federal funding for exhumation that did not occur. https://t.co/wjYvGrTh9o… pic.twitter.com/ZvnH1ucPiR — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) March 26, 2026

Casimir told senators during recent Senate testimony that investigations into the Holocaust took over 75 years, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

This moral inflation of the highest order — equating unverified radar blips in an old orchard to the industrialized slaughter of Jews, with gas chambers, mass shootings, and mountains of documented evidence. The comparison trivializes one of history’s clearest genocides in an attempt to shield a five-year long narrative that crumbles under even the slightest bit of scrutiny.

KAMLOOPS 215 “UNMARKED GRAVES.”



Why are people who really want there to have been 215 kids’ bodies discovered when they have not, like this?

More to come: https://t.co/RpznYVqS8w pic.twitter.com/o7iqY9XBJ8 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 13, 2025

In 2024, the band updated their online verbiage of the ‘findings,’ referring the discovery as “the confirmation of 215 anomalies were detected,” rather than “the confirmation of the remains of 215 children” as first stated in 2021.

Hey @RosieBarton as a self-proclaimed trusted voice with truth and facts, why did the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation initially call the 2021 Kamloops findings “the remains of 215 children” but pivoted massively in 2024 and began referring to the findings as “anomalies” or… https://t.co/8ojJ1UOH6T — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 17, 2025

Detected by ground-penetrating radar, at this point the ‘anomalies’ are merely soil disturbances that have never been excavated or confirmed as human remains. Not one body has been recovered. Not one child identified, despite millions in tax-payer funds to do just that.

More effort is being spent maintaining the false claim of 215 unmarked graves discoverered than trying to get clean drinking water for 600+ First Nations communities.



Why?#ZeroBodies — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 8, 2025

Turning possible burials (or tree roots, old pipes, or septic lines) into a Canadian Holocaust without a single shovel of proof is not truth-seeking.

It’s narrative control.