“Truth Takes Time” says Kamloops Chief, comparing 215 unconfirmed graves to the Holocaust

Five years after the shocking claim of 215 dead Indigenous children buried in a Kamloops mass grave, not one body has been recovered, despite millions in federal funding to do just that.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 27, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

source: The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

It's been five years since the explosive claim of 215 unmarked child graves at a former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, and the story seems ever-evolving.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation recently referenced the Holocaust to explain the delay in confirming the identities of any child victims at the alleged mass grave site.

“Truth takes time,” she is quoted as saying, while attempting to explain why her nation has made “no attempt” to dig, despite $12.1 million in federal funding to do so.

Casimir told senators during recent Senate testimony that investigations into the Holocaust took over 75 years, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

This moral inflation of the highest order — equating unverified radar blips in an old orchard to the industrialized slaughter of Jews, with gas chambers, mass shootings, and mountains of documented evidence. The comparison trivializes one of history’s clearest genocides in an attempt to shield a five-year long narrative that crumbles under even the slightest bit of scrutiny.

In 2024, the band updated their online verbiage of the ‘findings,’ referring the discovery as “the confirmation of 215 anomalies were detected,” rather than “the confirmation of the remains of 215 children” as first stated in 2021.

Detected by ground-penetrating radar, at this point the ‘anomalies’ are merely soil disturbances that have never been excavated or confirmed as human remains. Not one body has been recovered. Not one child identified, despite millions in tax-payer funds to do just that.

Turning possible burials (or tree roots, old pipes, or septic lines) into a Canadian Holocaust without a single shovel of proof is not truth-seeking.

It’s narrative control.

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Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2026-03-27 19:52:46 -0400
    Truth only takes time if you don’t want it to come out. And shovels in the ground would speed it up quite a bit.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-27 19:27:18 -0400 Flag
    That chief and her tribe owe us taxpayers the $12-million or a good reason why no bodies were discovered. I’m fed up with these grifters playing on white guilt.