Shocking: Parent of Tumbler Ridge students describes horror of mass shooting

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey spoke with the father of two students at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shortly after the horrific massacre that took the lives of nine innocent people along with the shooter.

The man described the chilling account, as one of his children lost four friends during the incident, while another hid in a school closet with mass shooter Jesse Strang’s brother.

"They heard the alarms go off and they barricaded themselves in. They had the welding tables and everything put up against the doors," he said.

"They heard something, they thought it was fireworks at first or something. And someone came running down, [yelling] hide, hide," he continued.

Listen to Tumbler Ridge Secondary parent describe the horror his kids endured. One lost 4 friends, another hid in a school closet with mass shooter Jesse Strang’s brother.

This interview is based on the parent’s account. https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/JbnINEITOU — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) February 11, 2026

The shooter killed two people at a private residence before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. local time. The attacker fired indiscriminately, killing seven more inside the school.

The perpetrator, identified in reports as a transgender individual, then died by suicide. Total fatalities reached 10, with 27 people injured and transported to hospitals. The incident is one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings.

Authorities continue to investigate.