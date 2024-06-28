Two arrested as Montreal police dismantle homeless encampment near Chinatown after citizens raise safety concerns

A spokesperson for the SPVM said two people were arrested for armed assault during the clearing.

  • By
  • June 28, 2024
Two arrested as Montreal police dismantle homeless encampment near Chinatown after citizens raise safety concerns
X / cosmoCTV
Remove Ads

The Montreal police (SPVM) cleared a homeless encampment near the city's Chinatown following a request by city officials, police say.

A spokesperson for the SPVM told Global News two people were arrested for armed assault during the clearing.

“Bring back some sense of order and public health to the area,” Fo Niemi of CRARR, a human rights association, told Global News.

Niemi said that the encampment was a threat to the livelihood of residents and tourists, given its close proximity to the Palais des Congrès, the city's convention centre.

“We don’t want to have tourists and convention goers of the cities and countries coming here and all they see is homeless encampments and conditions that are not livable, not human,” Niemi said.

Nearby residents agreed action had to be taken.

Karima Alsusaini, a local resident, told Global News the homeless residents at the encampment would “attack” passersby and follow people home.

“There has to be a sustained intervention on the part of the city to keep the area clean,” said Niemi.

Canada Montreal Quebec Crime Fix Our Cities
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.