Thirty-year-old man charged after two Israeli embassy employees murdered in Washington, D.C.

The suspect chanted "Free Palestine" while in custody after he shot and killed two Israeli embassy employees leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Livestream Clips
  |   May 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the shocking terrorist attack in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening that left two Israeli embassy staff members dead.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were reportedly set to be engaged in the near future, were targeted by a shooter outside the Capital Jewish Museum following an event shortly after 9:00 pm. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said that the shooter was "pacing back and forth outside of the museum" prior to the attack.

Thirty-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to CBS News.

Sheila condemned the attack and spoke about the pro-Hamas extremism that has proliferated in the U.S. and Canada following the October 7, 2023 terror attack against Israel.

"This is a heartbreaking situation. But this is the radicalism that is rampant in the streets, not just of the United States, but in Canada's 'most diverse' city, Toronto," she said. "If you're wondering what 'global Intifada' means, this is it, this is what they mean by 'global Intifada.'" 

Rodriguez's social media history reportedly shows a multitude of posts expressing anger towards Israel, discussion about violence for political gain, and pro-Palestinian activism.

The FBI's local field office in Chicago executed a search warrant at a residence believed to be connected to Rodriguez on Thursday morning. According to reports, the suspect was briefly affiliated with a far-left group in Chicago called the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.