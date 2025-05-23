Thirty-year-old man charged after two Israeli embassy employees murdered in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the shocking terrorist attack in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening that left two Israeli embassy staff members dead.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were reportedly set to be engaged in the near future, were targeted by a shooter outside the Capital Jewish Museum following an event shortly after 9:00 pm. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said that the shooter was "pacing back and forth outside of the museum" prior to the attack.

Thirty-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to CBS News.

Sheila condemned the attack and spoke about the pro-Hamas extremism that has proliferated in the U.S. and Canada following the October 7, 2023 terror attack against Israel.

"This is a heartbreaking situation. But this is the radicalism that is rampant in the streets, not just of the United States, but in Canada's 'most diverse' city, Toronto," she said. "If you're wondering what 'global Intifada' means, this is it, this is what they mean by 'global Intifada.'"

Rodriguez's social media history reportedly shows a multitude of posts expressing anger towards Israel, discussion about violence for political gain, and pro-Palestinian activism.

The FBI's local field office in Chicago executed a search warrant at a residence believed to be connected to Rodriguez on Thursday morning. According to reports, the suspect was briefly affiliated with a far-left group in Chicago called the Party for Socialism and Liberation.