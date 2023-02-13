Two new Edmonton showings of Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial added!

DINNER AND MOVIE | Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial Join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone, Trucker Lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk, and special guest Tamara Lich, on February 20th in Sherwood Park, AB! PURCHASE TICKETS

Good news, Rebel viewers.

You have not missed your chance to be a part of an in-person screening of Rebel News' latest documentary examining Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act against the most effective opposition he's ever faced: the Freedom Convoy.

The first showing at Canyon Meadows Cinemas sold out so quickly that we knew we had to plan for more.

Rebel News was there from the moment the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy landed in Ottawa last February, bringing you the story the mainstream media refused to show you.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022

Then, Rebel News journalists sat in the Public Order Emergency Commission for six full weeks of testimony and evidence of Trudeau's egomaniacal mistreatment of the peaceful trucker demonstrators. Trudeau on Trial is the story of what happened at those hearings.

Last day of the Trucker Commission was on Friday, November 25. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified, and the POEC came to a close. Hear what Rebel's Alexa, Will, and Sheila had to say about it.https://t.co/dVwJqFwM7j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2022

Due to popular demand, Rebel News is pleased to announce a special intimate, all-you-can-eat dinner-and-a-movie event at Sherwood Park's Buffet Royale on February 20, 2023. You may remember Buffet Royale as the great family-owned business that stood up to the Chinese consulate when protesters tried to get Ezra Levant's China Virus book signing cancelled.

The dinner events always sell out fast, so don't sleep on it if you want to join us for a great meal and good conversation with some like-minded people.

Our second in-person event in the Edmonton area will be at Church in the Vine.

You may remember Church in the Vine and its brave pastors, Tracy and Rodney Fortin, for their brave stance against the Alberta government's pandemic lockdowns on places of worship. Tracy and the Church were slapped with an $80,000 fine for turning away inspectors while Rodney was on the pulpit.

BREAKING: Church in the Vine, Pastor Tracy Fortin given $80K in fines for obstructing AHS inspectorhttps://t.co/8luMFeAtqa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 28, 2022

The Church in the Vine event is family-friendly, with a PG version of the movie and an affordable price-point, so bring the kids for the March 8 showing!

