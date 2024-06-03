Two of remaining Coutts 4 defendants face trial in Lethbridge

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

I’ve returned to Lethbidge, AB, where Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick — two remaining defendants in the Coutts 4 trial — are awaiting the beginning of their trial.

The two men are charged with conspiracy to murder for allegedly conspiring to murder RCMP officers. The charges relate to their participation in the Coutts border blockade and demonstration — a peacefully disobedient protest — against so-called "public health" edicts, orders, and mandates issued by all levels of government for the ostensible purpose of reducing COVID-19 transmission.

Both men have been in pre-trial custody for 481 days — in remand in Lethbridge Correctional Centre, which holds men convicted of murder, assault, armed robbery, and other violent crimes — since their arrest.

Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, who were also initially charged with conspiracy to murder alongside Carbert and Olienick, were released earlier this year after pleading guilty to reduced charges on February 6.

The seriousness of these charges was used to paint the Freedom Convoy, which was taking place in Ottawa at the time, as an unlawful and violent protest, but the Crown’s decision to reduce charges for two of the men in the context of plea deals undermines the characterization of all four men as too dangerous to be free.

I’ll be reporting from court during this trial and sharing my reports at www.TruckerTrial.com . I will also speak with lawyers and supporters in the days ahead.