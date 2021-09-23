Two weeks to flatten the curve to show me your papers | Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant

What started in Ontario as a two week imposition of restrictions to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 has now turned into a show me your papers society as vaccine passports became the rule of the land on September 22.

To discuss Ontario's newly enacted vaccine passport, True North's Andrew Lawton joined yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

Responding to Ezra's assertion that Canadians aren't likely to have issues with children or booster shots, Andrew replied:

A lot of those people who did everything in good faith thinking that the government was operating in good faith are now saying 'well hang on, when's it ending? Is it, you know, 16 shots to flatten the curve?' At a certain point these are the questions that people will have. Children [being required to be vaccinated], boosters, all of these things . When you have a vaccine passport — Justin Trudeau tried to do this during the campaign, to say, 'no, no, no it's not mandatory you have a choice. No one is forcing you to get vaccinated.' When you start closing off civil society to people who do not get vaccinated, you are effectively mandating vaccinations. So I don't buy into the semantics that a lot of the lockdown mongers have been giving us on this.

The full interview with Andrew Lawton, and full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, are available to subscribers of RebelNews+.