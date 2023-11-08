UCP AGM: Will this government put Alberta first?

Rebel News was on location at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in Calgary to bring you exclusive interviews and to ask questions about issues that matter to the 3600+ who were in attendance, and to many more across Alberta.

In our recently released reports, we spoke with government officials about their efforts to tackle crime, uphold firearms rights and fight addiction. We also talked with key ministers about promoting Alberta’s energy sectors and about their pushback against Trudeau’s federal carbon tax. For our final video, we asked perhaps the most critical question: Can the UCP be trusted to put Alberta and Albertans first?

Alberta’s Minister of Education, the Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, joined us to discuss and affirm the rights of parents as primary educators and make clear that his government will continue to defend choice in education, including homeschooling by putting families and parents first.

We were also joined by Calgary City Councillor Dan McLean and Member of Parliament for Calgary Forest Lawn Jaraj Hallan who shared, respectively, municipal and federal perspectives on the emergence of a renewed authentically conservative government in Alberta.

True North journalist Andrew Lawton offered his insight on the momentum that Premier Smith and the UCP have garnered by sticking up for our industries and by pushing back against Ottawa overreach in uncompromising fashion.

The Honourable Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry and Parks, who was one of two MLAs ejected from the UCP under Jason Kenney for daring to question the government's Covid-19 response, weighed in on the new direction of the party and his trust in the new leadership while advocating for forestry in the province.

Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport, answered our questions about the Alberta government’s investment in Calgary’s upcoming hockey arena, the Canadian Finals Rodeo moving to Edmonton, and the record-setting attendance at the AGM.

David Parker of Take Back Alberta broke down some of the key policies that his organization is looking into and shared his thoughts on whether the party has truly turned over a new page under Danielle Smith’s leadership.

Deputy Speaker Angele Pitt, Minister of Advanced Education the Honourable Rajan Sawhney, and Minster of Seniors, Community and Social Services the Honourable Jason Nixon also joined Rebel News to discuss what they’ve been working on and to affirm that this government will continue to advocate for Alberta first.

