Highlights from our UCP election night livestream

Here are highlighting clips of guests who joined Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid during the UCP Leadership Election.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 07, 2022
  • News
UCP Leadership Election Special Livestream Clips
Alberta Reporter, Rachel Emmanuel's thoughts on the UCP Leadership election:

Publisher, President & CEO of Western Standard, Derek Fildebrandt's thoughts on UCP Leadership election:
Danielle Smith's Campaign Manager, Matt Altheim's thoughts on the UCP Leadership election:
Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Drew Barnes' thoughts on UCP leadership election:
Maverick Party Candidate, Tariq Elnaga's thoughts on the UCP leadership election:
MLA, LAC STE. Anne-Kikland, Shane Getson's thoughts on UCP leadership election:
Chief Rebel Documentarian, Kian Simone's thoughts on UCP leadership election:
Rebel Reporter & Producer, Sydney Fizzard's thoughts on UCP leadership election:
Alberta Canada news
