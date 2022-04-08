Under oath: Alberta's medical officer tries to justify COVID policies

Two churches in Medicine Hat, Alberta, a gym owner and another individual are suing the Alberta government and the province's chief medical officer, Deena Hinshaw, for violating their Charter rights on their businesses and places of worship. The hearing has reached the point where Hinshaw is now being cross examined by lawyers representing the group.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid, who has been covering the trial closely, joined Ezra to share an update on what she's learned.

Sheila told Ezra:

They went through her press conferences and they pointed out “OK, well you told people to be wary of misinformation. OK, yep you did. Next day, you told people that vaccines were 80% effective upon the first dose.” And they just went through all the misinformation that she had been sharing in her daily press conferences while she had been accusing other people of misinformation... She behaves completely the same way that we see as Albertans when she gives her daily, and now weekly, press conferences. Basically, you know, that same cloying, condescending way that she talks to Albertans, that we're all in this together, we have to take care of each other, and she's excusing away the misinformation she spread and the overreaction of the government by saying "well that's just the information that we had at the time available, so this is what we did."

