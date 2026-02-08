Undercover in Havana: Alexa Lavoie describes empty shelves, crumbling streets

Ezra Levant spoke with journalist Alexa Lavoie after she returned from Havana, where she travelled with cameraman Efrain Monsanto.

Alexa and Efrain travelled using their real passports and as tourists. They did not bring their regular phones; instead using burner phones while in Cuba.

The goal was to listen to the citizens who have endured decades of economic collapse, food shortages, political surveillance, and a one-party communist dictatorship and ask ordinary Cubans what they think will come next for their homeland.

Lavoie described the trip as a rare chance to speak directly with ordinary Cubans outside the resort areas typically seen by tourists. She describes widespread poverty, food shortages, failing infrastructure and heavy political surveillance.

She said many Cubans were afraid of being caught speaking openly, but were eager to share their experiences once the conversation began.

Levant and Lavoie also discussed how Cubans view the government and the flow of information in the country. Lavoie said some people still repeat regime narratives, but that social media has helped others begin questioning what they have been taught.

You can see the full investigation report at www.TheTruthAboutCuba.com, which offers an unfiltered look at life beyond the regime’s carefully curated façade.