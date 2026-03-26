Canadians rejecting unfettered immigration as unemployment and cost of living soar

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila discussed a recent poll from Nanos showing that over half of Canadians (52%) want immigration reduced. The poll shows only 9% of Canadians support increasing immigration levels.

The same polling shows nearly half of respondents believe immigration is changing the country in ways they don’t like, and roughly two-thirds say newcomers need to better integrate.

Canada’s student unemployment rate is currently sitting at 18 per cent, meaning nearly one in five young Canadians is unable to find work.

At the same time, federal data indicates there are approximately one million international students in Canada, with 81 per cent participating in the workforce. Of those, 38 per cent are working more than 30 hours per week off-campus, raising questions about whether the program is functioning as intended.

Immigration levels have also surged in recent years. Combined annual intake — including permanent residents, temporary foreign workers, and international students — is estimated at roughly 765,000 newcomers per year.

The economic strain is being felt acutely by younger Canadians. Data shows 28 per cent of young people are skipping meals due to the rising cost of food, underscoring broader affordability challenges.

Regionally, opposition to current immigration levels is consistent. Majorities in the Prairies, Ontario, and Quebec all report wanting to see reductions.