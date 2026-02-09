Union-backed recall led by local principal against Angela Pitt officially fails

Another attempt to overturn the results of Alberta’s last provincial election, one riding at a time, has officially collapsed into abject failure.

Although, the period for signatures ended last week, Elections Alberta has now verified that the recall petition targeting Angela Pitt, the United Conservative Party MLA for Airdrie-East, failed to meet the legal threshold required under Alberta’s Recall Act.

The petition was spearheaded by Derek Keenan, who served as the principal proponent of the recall effort. Keenan is also the principal of W.H. Croxford High School in Airdrie, where he is listed as the school’s lead administrator.

The effort was backed and amplified by organized labour groups, including the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which has publicly opposed UCP policies and encouraged recall campaigns against government MLAs. Union activists were involved in promoting and supporting recall efforts across multiple ridings following the 2023 provincial election.

Keenan filed the recall application in November 2025 and began collecting signatures in an attempt to force a recall vote.

Under Alberta law, recall proponents must gather valid signatures from 60 per cent of eligible voters in the riding within a 60-day window.

According to Elections Alberta, the verification process, conducted to a 95 per cent confidence level, determined at the preliminary count stage that there were insufficient signatures to meet the required threshold. As permitted under the legislation, verification stopped once it became clear the petition would fail.

The result is now official: the recall attempt did not succeed.

With the petition rejected, Pitt remains the duly elected MLA for Airdrie-East.