University of Toronto to require anyone living on campus to receive a COVID-19 booster shot

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“Maintaining updated information on the vaccination status of our community will help inform future health and safety planning. It will also minimize disruption should conditions require vaccine requirements to be reimposed,” wrote University of Toronto vice-presidents Cheryl Regehr and Kelly Hannah-Moffat in an email on July 28, 2022.

The message continued by stating that “Students living in residences this fall will be required to have a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before moving in.”

Recently, Toronto's municipal government decided to make anyone over 18 years old eligible to receive a second booster shot. This, according to the email, is what pushed the university to implement its new policy.

Students living in residence will therefore be obligated to declare their vaccination status on the website UCheck.

On May 1, 2022, U of T decided to stop requiring students attending in-person classes to show proof of vaccination. The mask regulations were also less strict than what they used to be.

Even if there is no mask requirement, the university continues to promote the use of masks.

“While the current pause in our mandatory mask requirement continues, the use of a medical mask in high-density indoor spaces when physical distancing is not possible is strongly encouraged during the period when cases are rising in Ontario,” the email also outlined. “The University is a mask-friendly environment, and we ask everyone to respect each other’s decisions, comfort levels, and health needs.”

Finally, before wishing students a great semester, the email announced that the university will continue monitoring public health conditions and respond as needed.

“The University will continue to monitor public health conditions over the coming weeks as September approaches to adjust our response as needed, and we will update you on any changes.”